40 Bicycles Intended for Students With Perfect Attendance Stolen in Riverside County

Dozens of bicycles school officials planned to give to students with perfect attendance were stolen in Riverside County, a school district said on Friday.

The Moreno Valley Unified School District said a trailer of some 40 bikes were taken on April 6 outside the All School Staff Insurance & Financial Services, a Calimesa business the district worked with.

The intended recipients of the bikes attended schools in Moreno Valley and the Banning Unified School District.

“We are devastated for the students who were meant to receive them,” MVUSD said in a Facebook post.

The School District urged anyone with information to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department has not provided any additional information.