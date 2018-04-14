Alaska Airlines, Virgin America to Shrink Maximum Size of Carry-On Bags by 32%

If you routinely fly Alaska Airlines or Virgin America, you may have to buy a smaller carry-on bag.

The two carriers, owned by the Alaska Air Group, are shrinking the maximum size of carry-on bags by 32%, starting in less than two months. The airlines say the new restrictions are intended to bring the carriers in line with the size limits of competing airlines.

Starting June 4, the dimensions of carry-on bags on Alaska Airlines and Virgin America can be no bigger than 22 inches long, 14 inches high and 9 inches wide. Those are the same maximum dimensions for carry-on bags on Delta, United and American, which set an informal industry standard given their positions as top carriers. There are no federal regulations governing carry-on bags.

Alaska Airlines currently allows carry-on bags up to 24 inches long, 17 inches high and 10 inches wide. Virgin America imposes a maximum outside linear dimension of 51 inches, which equates to the same limit as Alaska Airlines’.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

33.941589 -118.408530