Homeless Vets Can Soon Park Overnight at the West L.A. VA Office, City Councilman Says

Homeless veterans who live in their cars will soon be able to park overnight on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ West Los Angeles campus, City Councilman Mike Bonin has announced.

The pilot program will provide the veterans an assigned spot where they may sleep safely, as well as access to social services and eventually housing, Bonin’s office said Friday.

The program on the sprawling campus will launch in the next two weeks and is being run by the nonprofit group Safe Parking L.A. It initially will serve 10 vehicles, but could later accommodate dozens more, Safe Park L.A.’s executive director, Dr. Scott Sale, said in a statement provided by the councilman’s office.

Bonin said the program’s launch demonstrated “the VA’s renewed commitment to serving our homeless veterans.” More than 35 neighborhood council and homeowners groups on the Westside supported the proposal, his office said.

