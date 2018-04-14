Liberte Loves It! April 14, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the debut of a new segment called, "Liberte Loves It!" and this week, she shared her love for Imperfect Produce, a delivery service that drops off produce on your doorstep.

The company sources "ugly" fruits and vegetables that typically go to waste on farms. According to the company, the produce is rejected by grocery stores purely for cosmetic reasons, meaning that its nutrition and taste are not affected. That means even though it may look a little different, it doesn't taste any different.