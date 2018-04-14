Neighbors Rescue Woman in Lakewood House Fire That Left 1 Man Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire in Lakewood early Saturday left a man dead and a woman injured, officials said.

Crews responded to the 19900 block of Corby Avenue, near Los Coyotes Diagonal, when neighbors called about a blaze at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames coming out the residence when they arrived.

When two brothers who lived behind the house heard screaming, they jumped over a wall and helped out a woman trying to get out of the back bedroom window, Capt. Kevin Laidlaw said. The woman suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Laidlaw said.

A man believed to be her brother was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fire Department.

Authorities have not identified the victims.

While the cause of the fire remained under investigation, Laidlaw said officials did not suspect foul play.