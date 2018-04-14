Take Your Pups to Barky Brunch at LACMA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicken Liver Cookie Recipe, Chef Fernando Darin, Ray's & Stark Bar

Ingredients

2 cups flour

3 tbs vegetable oil

1 cut wheat germ or cornmeal

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 tsp parsley

1 cup cooked chicken liver, chopped

3 tbs chicken broth

Clean the chicken livers and trim all excess. Cooking a sautee pan with a little oil, being careful not to overcook. Drain, chill, and reserve. Combine flour and wheat germ. In a separate bowl, beat egg with oil, then add broth and parsley, and mix well. Add the dry ingredients to bowl a little at a time, stirring well. If the dough is too dry, add additional tablespoons of chicken broth one at a time. After first making sure the chicken livers are dry, fold in chicken livers and mix well. The dough will be firm. Turn dough out onto lightly floured surface and knead briefly. Roll out 1/2" thick and cut into shapes. Place on greased cookie sheet 1" apart. Lightly pierce in the middle with a fork. Bake at 375F for 15 minutes or until firm. Store in refrigerator for maximum 3 days.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, April 14, 2018.