Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
75°
75°
Low
55°
High
78°
Mon
48°
65°
Tue
52°
68°
Wed
52°
73°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Cooler Sunday Forecast
Posted 10:18 AM, April 15, 2018, by
Liberté Chan
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Sunny and cooler conditions today.
KTLA 5 News on Twitter
Popular
Authorities Detain Driver of Stolen Camry on Southbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne Following Lengthy Pursuit
14 Killed in Bloody 36 Hours as Violence Rocks Tourist Hot Spot Cancun
Ohio Teen Dies After Getting Trapped in Folding Seat of Van, Asked 911 Operator to ‘Tell My Mom I Love Her’
Video Shows Car Hitting Pedestrian During Vigil for Cyclist Who Was Killed in South L.A. Hit-and-Run
Latest News
Riverside County Wildfire Poses No Threat to Coachella Music Festival
Liberte and Justice for Paws, April 15, 2018
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Cooler Sunday Forecast
Teen Found on Street Outside Fontana House Party Dies of Stab Wound: Police
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Easter Sunday Forecast
Weather
Friday Forecast: Warm and Sunny Before Cool Weather Arrives on Sunday
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warmer Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Mild Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Cooler Saturday
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Warmer Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Mild Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cool Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cool & Dry Saturday Forecast
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.