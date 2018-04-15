L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Travels to Iowa Ahead of Potential White House Bid

Iowa grows corn, raises hogs and nurtures presidential dreams.

The state launched two exceeding long shots, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, to the White House, giving each a look and listen when sophisticates elsewhere treated their campaigns as the stuff of cockeyed fantasy.

So when Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti set out Friday to introduce himself to Iowa with a two-day visit, the all-but-announced Democratic candidate for president was traveling a well-trod path.

He visited with firefighters and union carpenters. He met with Latino and Asian American activists, and attended a gay rights gala. He took a walk through Des Moines’ hipster East Village neighborhood and picked up Iowa-themed gear at an edgy boutique.

Thanks Waterloo Mayor @QuentinHart for welcoming me to your city, where you are helping to modernize factories and keep manufacturing jobs in the USA. pic.twitter.com/C24GCfZaKm — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) April 14, 2018

