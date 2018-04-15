Riverside County Wildfire Poses No Threat to Coachella Music Festival

A wildfire in a Coachella palm grove spread to 10 acres Sunday morning but posed no threat to the music and arts festival underway in nearby Indio, a spokeswoman for the Riverside County Fire Department said.

“This poses no threat to Coachella,” public information officer Jody Hagemann said.

The fire was reported at 4:38 a.m. among palm trees in the 46600 block of Tyler Street, according to the incident report posted on the Riverside County Fire Department website.

Initial reports said the fire had the potential to reach 50 acres. An update at 8:10 a.m. said it was 10% contained.

#TylerFire [UPDATE] Fire is now 10 acres with no containment. Photos: CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department pic.twitter.com/d3pqhN17vK — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 15, 2018

