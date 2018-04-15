Teen Found on Street Outside Fontana House Party Dies of Stab Wound: Police

An individual found outside a house party in Fontana died of a stab wound early Sunday, according to authorities.

Fontana police said they responded to the 7500 block of Madrona Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. and saw several “party goers” fleeing the scene.

Officers said they then discovered a male victim believed to be in his midteens lying on the street with a stab wound on his chest. They tried to render aid, but the victim would later succumb to his injuries at the hospital, a statement from the agency said.

The stabbing happened on Ramona Avenue, near the house where the party took place, Officer Rajaie Sayegh said.

The Police Department noted that the investigation was in its early stages, and that detectives were still at the scene Sunday morning.

Anyone with information can call the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700.