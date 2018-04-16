Another South L.A. Hit-and-Run Leaves Cyclist Dead

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by two vehicles, at least one of which fled, in a South Los Angeles crosswalk early Monday, police said.

The collisions occurred about 12:05 a.m. at Century and Avalon boulevards in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

A cyclist was traveling southbound on Avalon in a marked crosswalk when a driver turned left from northbound Avalon onto westbound Century, according to a brief Los Angeles Police Department news release.

The driver hit the cyclist, and then a second vehicle hit the person as well.

The driver of the second vehicle did not stop, police said. No description of the hit-and-run driver or vehicle was available.

It’s not clear if the first driver will face any criminal allegations.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An LAPD spokeswoman said she could not immediately provide details on the victim’s age, gender or identity.

The victim is the third person struck by a hit-and-run driver in South L.A. within a week. In light of that, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition called for Mayor Eric Garcetti to recommit to “Vision Zero,” his plan to eliminate traffic fatalities in the city by 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD South Traffic Division detectives at 323-421-2500.