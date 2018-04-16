Driver, Passenger Flee Pickup Truck When Pursuit Comes to End in Reseda

Two people fled a pickup truck following a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.

Sky 5 was over the pursuit about 5:20 a.m. in the Northridge area.

The driver appeared to speeding as he navigated through several neighborhoods, many times narrowly avoiding crashes while driving on the wrong side of the road.

About 5:30 a.m., the driver was traveling eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard near White Oak Avenue.

A short time later the truck came to a stop in the 6500 block of Vanalden Avenue in Reseda.

Two people were seen jumping out of the truck and running into the neighborhood.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed one person being detained by authorities.

No details were immediately available on what prompted start of the pursuit.

Check back for updates on this developing story.