Driver, Passenger Flee Pickup Truck When Pursuit Comes to End in Reseda

Two people fled a pickup truck following a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.
Sky 5 was over the pursuit about 5:20 a.m. in the Northridge area.
The driver appeared to speeding as he navigated through several neighborhoods, many times narrowly avoiding crashes while driving on the wrong side of the road.
About 5:30 a.m., the driver was traveling eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard near White Oak Avenue.
A short time later the truck came to a stop in the 6500 block of Vanalden Avenue in Reseda.
Two people were seen jumping out of the truck and running into the neighborhood.
Aerial video from Sky 5 showed one person being detained by authorities.
No details were immediately available on what prompted start of the pursuit.
