Beyoncé to Donate $100,000 in Scholarships to Black Colleges

After making history as the first black woman to headline Coachella, Beyoncé has expanded the scholarship program she launched last year with new donations to four traditionally black universities.

Through her BeyGOOD philanthropic initiative, the pop star has established the Homecoming Scholars Award program, which will award $100,000 in scholarships to Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee and Bethune-Cookman universities.

“We salute the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Ivy McGregor, director of philanthropy and corporate relations at Parkwood Entertainment, which houses BeyGOOD. “We honor all institutions of higher learning for maintaining culture and creating environments for optimal learning which expands dreams and the seas of possibilities for students.”

The singer established the program in 2017 to mark the one-year anniversary of her 2016 visual album, “Lemonade.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.