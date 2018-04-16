Compton Rapper Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize for Acclaimed Album ‘Damn’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize in music for his acclaimed album "Damn."

Lamar, 30, is the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the award, the Associated Press reported. The prizes were announced in New York City on Monday.

The Pulitzer board called the album a work that captures the complexity of African-American life, according to the AP.

Lamar won five Grammys at this year's awards, including best rap album, best rap performance and best music video. He also performed during the awards ceremony in January. The politically-charged performance won him wide praise.

He picked up five Grammys for his album "To Pimp a Butterfly" in 2016 and two in 2015 for his song "i".

Lamar headlined Coachella in 2017 and joined other performers on stage during the desert festival on Saturday.

The rapper has four studio albums, and most recently produced the curated soundtrack for "Black Panther."