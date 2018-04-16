Desiree Linden Becomes First American Woman to Win Boston Marathon in More Than 30 Years

An American has won the elite women’s division at the Boston Marathon for the first time since 1985.

Desiree (Desi) Linden, a two-time Olympian, battled the rain and wind Monday to win the storied race. It’s also the first win of the 34-year-old’s career.

In 2011, Linden finished second, just 2 seconds behind Caroline Kilel. She also was second at the US Olympic Marathon trials in 2012. Linden finished fourth in the Boston Marathon last year.

Earlier in the race, Linden temporarily took herself out of contention to help fellow American Shalane Flanagan. Flanagan dropped out of the lead pack to go to a portable toilet. Showing tremendous sportsmanship, Linden hung back to wait for Flanagan so they could both return to the lead pack together.

Before Linden, the last American woman to win the Boston Marathon was Lisa Rainsberger in 1985.

The last American man to win Boston was Meb Keflezighi, in 2014.