L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Pitches ‘Rewards’ for Neighborhoods That Accept Homeless Shelters

Mayor Eric Garcetti wants to “reward” Los Angeles neighborhoods that accept temporary homeless shelters by performing more encampment sweeps in those communities than in areas resistant to the housing.

The mayor’s proposal, to be announced in his State of the City speech Monday, would pay for additional city cleaning crews and police services in communities that agree to find room for trailers, tents and other shorter-term shelter for people living on the street.

“I will give rewards to those communities that say yes first,” Garcetti said in an interview last week. “They’ll get more help cleaning up. They’ll get more funds. The first people to step up and say, ‘We do want to solve this in our own neighborhood,’ will see those funds flow first.”

The proposal comes as Garcetti and City Council members want to overcome the not-in-my-backyard battles over homeless services or shelters that have erupted in Venice, San Pedro and, more recently, Orange County.

