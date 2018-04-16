Suspect Bought Gasoline, Lit Fire to Music Studio, Targeting His 2 Acquaintances Killed in Studio City Blaze: LAPD

The man accused of intentionally setting a fire at a music studio in Studio City knew the two men who died in the blaze, and the three had been together hours before the blaze, Los Angeles police said Monday.

Efrem Zimbalist Demery Jr., 28, was arrested on suspicion of murder about 12 hours after firefighters responded to the blaze around 7 a.m. Saturday, April 14, police said.

Firefighters found four people down in the flames at the studio in the 3700 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. Two remain hospitalized in critical condition with serious burns: a man in his 20s, and a 15-year-old girl.

The two who died on scene were Devaughn Carter, 28, and Michael Pollard, 30, both from Los Angeles. Pollard’s name was released at Monday’s LAPD news conference; Carter was identified by the coroner’s office Sunday.

Both Carter and Pollard knew Demery, and at least one of the victims had been friends with him for several years, LAPD Capt. William Hayes said.

The three had been out together before the fire, and had apparently had some kind of dispute, the captain said. Nonetheless, the motive remains unclear, he said.

The fire was set using an accelerant that’s believed to be gasoline, police said.

Investigators think Demery went to a nearby gas station, bought the gasoline and returned to the studio.

He “poured gasoline inside it, ignited it, and then fled out the back of the location,”Hayes said.

Surveillance video and forensic evidence led police and Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators to Demery, who was arrested in Willowbrook by a California Highway Patrol officer who spotted him allegedly committing a traffic violation.

The studio has about a dozen rooms for recording that are available for rent to the public 24 hours a day, Hayes said.

