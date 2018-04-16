Man Pleads Guilty, Expresses Remorse for Racist Death Threat Against L.A. Congresswoman Maxine Waters

A man who in a racist tirade threatened to kill Rep. Maxine Waters, spurred by her criticisms of President Trump, pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of threatening a U.S. official.

Standing before U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson in a downtown courtroom, Anthony Scott Lloyd admitted the charge. The 45-year-old San Pedro man is scheduled to be sentenced in July, when he will face up to 10 years in prison. He is likely to receive a far lighter punishment, however.

In pleading guilty, Lloyd acknowledged calling Waters’ Washington office on Oct. 22 and leaving a voicemail in which he repeatedly threatened to kill the Los Angeles congresswoman, called her by a racial slur and made a homophobic remark.

Lloyd told authorities he made the call after becoming angered while listening to a report on talk radio that criticized Waters, a Democrat, for making critical comments about Trump, an arrest affidavit showed.

