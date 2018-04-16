Man Who Is Seen on Video Stabbing East L.A. Bus Passenger Charged With Attempted Murder, Mayhem

Posted 4:51 PM, April 16, 2018, by

A man who is seen in surveillance video stabbing an East Los Angeles bus passenger earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder and mayhem, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

A man accused of stabbing another man on a public transportation bus in East Los Angeles is seen in this image released April 10, 2018, by Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.

A man accused of stabbing another man on a public transportation bus in East Los Angeles is seen in this image released April 10, 2018, by Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

Manuel Ortiz  Jr., aka Chubbs, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday but it was continued to May 9.

Ortiz, 27, was arrested April 12, three days after the incident occurred on a Montebello Public Transit bus along Whittier Boulevard.

Ortiz allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old man multiple times on the neck and head. The victim was left in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials released video of what Sheriff Jim McDonnell called a “savage attack,” which appeared to be unprovoked.

A motive for the crime remains unknown.

Ortiz’s bail was set at more than $1 million. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, but it was continued to May 9.

Ortiz faces 35 years to life in prison for the incident.

Related stories