Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting of Man Armed With Knife in Baldwin Hills Mall Are ID’d: LAPD

The two Los Angeles Police Department officers involved in an officer-involved shooting that left an allegedly armed man dead at a Baldwin Hills mall last week were identified by the agency on Monday.

Sgt. Ryan Lee and Officer Martin Robles are the two officers who were involved in the shooting, LAPD said.

Last Tuesday, police responded to the scene at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, which is near the intersection of Crenshaw and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards, at around 5:40 p.m., LAPD said.

Officers were responding to calls saying the man — who has only been described by police as black and has not been identified — had a knife. Witnesses said the man was acting erratically while security guards tried getting him to leave.

A day after the deadly shooting, police said officers tried ordering the man to drop the knife but he would not comply. He then ran toward other people in the mall while armed with the knife in his hand, police later said.

Shortly after, he was fatally shot by police, officials said.

The man was described by authorities as “agitated” and said it appeared the man may be suffering from a mental health crisis or may be intoxicated.

However, one witness told KTLA that it appeared as though police shot the man “toward his back.”

The U.S. Office of Inspector General oversaw the on-scene investigation and LAPD officials will review the incident to determine whether the use of deadly force was justified. Prosecutors will also look over the circumstances of the case.