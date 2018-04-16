Part of LAX Terminal Briefly Evacuated Sunday Night Due to Bomb Threat

Posted 5:02 AM, April 16, 2018, by

The check-in area of Terminal 6 at Los Angeles International Airport was evacuated for about an hour late Sunday after a man made a bomb threat, authorities said.

The 100-foot LAX Gateway pylons at Los Angeles International Airport are lit green on March 23, 2013. (Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

The bomb squad was called to the terminal about 8:30 p.m. after airport police received a report of a man who had made a threat, said Officer Alicia Hernandez of the Los Angeles Airport Police Department.

He had some property with him, though it was unclear if it was a suitcase or another type of bag. The bomb squad cleared the threat about 9:30 p.m. and allowed people to reenter the terminal.

The man was undergoing a mental health evaluation, Hernandez said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.