Part of LAX Terminal Briefly Evacuated Sunday Night Due to Bomb Threat

The check-in area of Terminal 6 at Los Angeles International Airport was evacuated for about an hour late Sunday after a man made a bomb threat, authorities said.

The bomb squad was called to the terminal about 8:30 p.m. after airport police received a report of a man who had made a threat, said Officer Alicia Hernandez of the Los Angeles Airport Police Department.

He had some property with him, though it was unclear if it was a suitcase or another type of bag. The bomb squad cleared the threat about 9:30 p.m. and allowed people to reenter the terminal.

The man was undergoing a mental health evaluation, Hernandez said.

