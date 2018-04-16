Strong Winds Expected to Blow Through SoCal

A low-pressure system will bring strong winds across Southern California on Monday and into Tuesday morning along with the chance of thunderstorms and snow showers along Interstate 5.

The National Weather Service issued wind advisories across the Southland and high wind advisories in the mountain and deserts, warning that strong winds can rapidly reduce visibility in dust-prone areas.

Gusts in the 30-to-50 mph range are expected in coastal and inland areas across the region but gusts could reach up to 60 mph in the Antelope Valley and 75 mph in mountain passes.

The winds will be strong on Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass toward the Coachella Valley. Gusts could reach 75 mph in the northern part of the valley below the San Gorgonio Pass.

It will be cool and fresh today, but the real story is the winds. It will be breezy west of the mountains, and downright windy in the mountains and deserts, particularly this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/3lUCsiNe7X — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 16, 2018