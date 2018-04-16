Strong Winds Expected to Blow Through SoCal

Live: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers State of the City address
A low-pressure system will bring strong winds across Southern California on Monday and into Tuesday morning along with the chance of thunderstorms and snow showers along Interstate 5.

In this file photo, palm trees sway and a flag flutters in gusty winds in Fontana as Santa Ana winds move into Southern California. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The National Weather Service issued wind advisories across the Southland and high wind advisories in the mountain and deserts, warning that strong winds can rapidly reduce visibility in dust-prone areas.

Gusts in the 30-to-50 mph range are expected in coastal and inland areas across the region but gusts could reach up to 60 mph in the Antelope Valley and 75 mph in mountain passes.

The winds will be strong on Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass toward the Coachella Valley. Gusts could reach 75 mph in the northern part of the valley below the San Gorgonio Pass.

