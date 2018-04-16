Woman Dies After Being Hit by Train in San Fernando; Man Injured Trying to Save Her

A woman died after being hit by a Metrolink train in San Fernando Monday evening, while a man was injured trying to save her, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The woman and the man were standing on the train’s platform in the 12000 block of Frank Modugno Dr. when the crash occurred, officials said.

She had fallen down onto the tracks and the man went down to try and save her just as the train was coming, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said. But it was too late.

The train hit the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The man was also hit by the train but the nature of his injuries are unknown and it is not yet clear if he is being taken for medical treatment, Im said.

No further information has been released by authorities.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.