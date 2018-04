Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person died after a crash on the 91 Freeway in the Buena Park area early Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened on the Eastbound 91 Freeway near Beach Boulevard.

No other injuries were reported, CHP spokesperson Monica Posada said.

Another incident involving a big rig also occurred on the southbound 5 Freeway near Beach Boulevard.

Authorities provided no further information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.