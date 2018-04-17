2 Men Pronounced Dead After Shooting in Inglewood

Two men died after a shooting in Inglewood on Tuesday, officials said, although information about who is suspected of firing at them has not been released.

The shooting occurred near Forest Street and North Market Street and one of the people shot was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Two other people were taken for medical treatment, and one of them later died.

Officials have not released further information about a possible suspect or the two people shot dead, who have only been described as black men.

No other information about the shooting has been released by authorities.