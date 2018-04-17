Deadly Hit-and-Run Crashes in South L.A. Spark Calls for More Action from Mayor’s Initiative for Safer Streets

Four fatal traffic collisions in a week in South Los Angeles, three of which were hit-and-run crashes, have drawn frustration and criticism from residents and advocates who say city officials should do more to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

Since April 10, residents of four neighborhoods have witnessed brutal reminders of how dangerous L.A.’s streets can be. The traffic crashes, which occurred within three miles of one another near the 110 Freeway, killed two cyclists, a pedestrian and a man crossing the street in his wheelchair.

The wave of fatal crashes sparked an angry response from the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, which said this week that city officials’ initial determination to reduce traffic deaths through the Vision Zero initiative had “dwindled into inaction.”

“Our streets are not safe or healthy, and they will not be until people walking and biking are given the same rights as people in vehicles,” the coalition said. “Hit and runs are a public health crisis, and should treated as such, instead of legitimized as ‘acceptable tragedies.'”

