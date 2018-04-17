After 5 Years, L.A. City Council Approves Plan to Legalize Street Vending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breaking news update: 2:15 p.m.:

In an 11-4 vote Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council approved a plan toward the legalization of street vending. The approval comes five years after the proposal was first introduced by two city council members. The planning department and city attorney will write the law that will then need to be approved the council.

The proposal does not include a business veto option previously introduced by Councilman Bob Blumenfield.

Previous story: Brick-and-mortar businesses in Los Angeles would get a chance to oppose vendors planning to set up shop on adjacent sidewalks, but would not be able to turn them down outright, under a revised proposal for new regulations announced Monday at City Hall.

As L.A. crafts rules to legalize and regulate the vendors who hawk ice cream, hot dogs and other food and goods on its sidewalks, business groups have pushed for property owners to be able to decide whether vending can happen outside their doors.

Shopkeepers have argued that sidewalk vendors can undercut their business, and have blocked and sullied nearby walkways.

Street vendors and their advocates counter that it is unfair to give shops that kind of veto power over other entrepreneurs. The ACLU of Southern California, the National Immigration Law Center and other groups said in a letter that the idea raised "grave legal and constitutional concerns" and could ramp up the risk of extortion.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.