LAPD Officers Tackle Pursuit Suspect in West Hills

LAPD officers tackled a pursuit suspect in West Hills after he got out of the car with several items, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

It is unclear where or why the pursuit began, but aerial video showed the driver getting out of a cul-de-sac in a West Hills neighborhood and was seen discarding an item from his car.

The driver then got out of the car holding a backpack and a skateboard.

As the driver put the skateboard on the ground in what appears to be an attempt to get away, an officer ran to him, grabbed his backpack and swung the driver to the ground. At least two other officers apprehended him and he was taken into custody without further incident, video showed.

