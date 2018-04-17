Bicyclist Dies After Crashing Into Open Car Door, Getting Hit by Passing Truck in Burbank

A bicyclist was killed after he crashed into an open car door and was then hit by a passing truck, Burbank police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 5:15 p.m. Monday along Alameda Avenue between Mariposa Street and Griffith Park Drive.

The bicyclist, Lenny Trinh, was heading east on Alameda in a designated bike lane when a car that had just parked open the front door.

Trinh, 52, hit the car door and was thrown from his bicycle, according to police. He was then hit by a passing pickup.

He was taken to a hospital where he eventually died, police said.

Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash, police said.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information can call Burbank police at 818-238-3100.