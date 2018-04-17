BlueLA Electric Vehicle Car Sharing Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marcel Porras, LADOT’s Chief Sustainability Officer and Christophe Arnaud, BlueLA’s Managing Director joined us live to tell us all about BlueLA, the nation’s first-ever electric car sharing service to benefit underserved communities, launching in LA on Friday, April 20. BlueLA was established in response to the City of Los Angeles’ request to create more accessible electric transportation to respond to air quality issues and the need for a lower-cost EV service. California Air Resources Board helped fund it with “cap and trade” dollars. So it’s a great public/private partnership that will offer EV cars to all Angelenos, with a reduced cost option for low-income families (household income of less than $35,000) BlueLA’s vehicles will initially be located at key hubs, including Los Angeles City College, Koreatown, MacArthur Park and downtown Los Angeles. Expansion will continue at Los Angeles Trade Technical College, Echo Park and Westlake, and the number of stations will continue to increase in all these areas. This program will improve sustainable transportation alternatives and help improve air quality for residents in these areas. By the end of 2018, 100 self-service electric vehicles will be available in 40 locations and the program should triple in size by the end of 2021. For more information on BlueLA including their launch event at LA City College on Friday, April 20 from 11:30a-2p, click HERE or follow them on social media.