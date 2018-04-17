CBP Arrests Mother Who Allegedly Attempted to Have 12-Year-Old Daughter Smuggle Cocaine Into Arizona

A 35-year-old woman was arrested after attempting to enter the country at the Port of San Luis with her three children, one of them carrying nearly $24,000 of cocaine duct taped to her back, officials said Monday.

The woman was traveling from Mexico through the port of entry, located about 17 miles southwest of Yuma, Arizona, with the three minors in a Nissan hatchback last Friday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

After officers requested an additional search be performed on the vehicle, a CBP K-9 alerted them to the woman’s 12-year-old daughter.

More than 2 pounds of cocaine were found strapped around the girl’s torso in an attempt to smuggle it into the country, authorities said.

Border officials seized the narcotics as well as the Nissan.

The case has since been referred to ICE’s homeland security investigations unit. No further details were available.