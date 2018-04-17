Family Mourns Woman Fatally Hit by Train in Sylmar After Boyfriend Tried Saving Her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of a woman struck and killed by a train in Sylmar just a day earlier spoke about her love of helping others and described the final moments of her life in an interview with KTLA Tuesday.

Felicia Smith would have turned 25, along with her twin sister, on May 10, her mother said. But the young woman lost her life Monday while she was waiting for a Metrolink train in the 12000 block of Frank Modugno Drive, officials said.

Earlier that day, she had donated blood and was feeling faint afterward, her mother, Jennifer Miller Smith, said. As she was standing on the train's platform, along with her boyfriend, she got excited once it was coming and jumped up a little, according to her mother.

That's when she fell onto the tracks. Her boyfriend started making desperate attempts to go down and save her.

"He was yelling and screaming for the train to stop and for people to come and to help him," Smith said. "And he jumped in after her."

But the train kept coming and it was too late. Officials said it was traveling 35 mph.

"And then at that very moment, it was so fast, where he had to let go or he would've been with her," Smith said, saying the man was "her first boyfriend ever."

"She was really in love with this boy," she said.

Police said he was nearly struck and suffered minor injuries while trying to save her. A camera on the train confirmed it was an accident.

With dreams of becoming a social worker, Felicia Smith had just recently started working at a group home for girls, her mother said. She had earned two associate's degrees and was planning on attending Cal State Dominguez Hills in the fall. She leaves behind her twin sister, a little sister and an older brother.

"I'm going to miss what she would've become," her godmother, Johnnie Smith, said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay funeral expenses.