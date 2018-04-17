Big-Rig Crash Shuts Down 57 Freeway Lanes Near Imperial Highway

Posted 4:25 AM, April 17, 2018, by and , Updated at 06:45AM, April 17, 2018

A fiery big-rig crash blocked traffic on the 57 Freeway near the Imperial Highway in the Brea area early Tuesday.

A big rig overturned on the 57 Freeway in the Fullerton area on April 17, 2018. (Credit: Onscene.tv/KTLA)

A big rig overturned on the 57 Freeway near the Imperial Highway on April 17, 2018. (Credit: Onscene.tv/KTLA)

The truck was traveling on the southbound 57 when it overturned around 3:30 a.m., toppling over to the northbound lanes.

Video from the scene shows empty plastic bottles strewn all over the freeway and firefighters extinguishing flames. Crews put out the fire by 5 a.m.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The incident led to the full closure of the northbound lanes and the partial closure of the southbound lanes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.