Homicide Investigation Underway After as Many as 3 Bodies Found in Vehicle in Burbank

As many as three bodies were found in a vehicle in Burbank Tuesday morning, prompting a homicide investigation, police said.

A parking control officer responded to the 1300 block of South Varney Street about 7 a.m. for a parking complaint and noticed at least one person inside who appeared dead, Sgt. Derek Green told KTLA.

Paramedics responded to the scene and determined that as many as three people were dead inside the vehicle, Green said.

Investigators and officials with the L.A. County Coroner’s Office are responding to the scene.

No further information has been released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.