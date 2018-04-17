× L.A. City Council Passes Law Requiring Disclosure Over Border Wall

Los Angeles lawmakers passed an ordinance Tuesday requiring companies that are seeking to do business with the city or have city contracts to reveal whether they are helping to build a wall along the Mexican border.

The City Council voted 12-0 to require those companies to disclose whether they are helping design, construct, operate or maintain “a federally funded wall, fence or other barrier along the border between the United States and Mexico.”

The vote marks the latest pushback by Los Angeles lawmakers against the policies of President Trump, who argues the barrier is needed to stop immigrants from entering the U.S. Trump last month inspected wall prototypes at the Mexican border during his visit to California.

The city’s ordinance states the wall has the “potential to divide our nation and the city of Los Angles along racial, religious and immigration status, which is the antithesis of our shared values.”

