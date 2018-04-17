Authorities Search for Man Involved in Police Shooting in Anaheim 

Police in Anaheim are searching for a man involved in a police shooting Tuesday, officials said.

Police sent out a tweet about the incident about noon. It occurred in the 300 block of North State College Boulevard.

The man may have been struck by gunfire, but he ran into the neighborhood, Sgt. Daron Wyatt told KTLA.

The man is wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on on officer, but the officer is believed to be fine, Wyatt said.

A helicopter was assisting in the search for the man, and residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place, police said in an updated tweet.

No further details have been released.

OIS just occurred 300 blk N State College Blvd. Suspect fled into neighborhood. Residents should shelter in place till further notice. Searching for M/H with Tattoos on face and neck, long black hair gray shorts. Sycamore JH on lockdown. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/ofvIlF4UUL — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) April 17, 2018

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.