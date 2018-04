Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mother is asking for the public's help finding her son's cherished bicycle after the teen was struck and killed by a vehicle on Easter Sunday.

Sebastian Montero was riding a friend's bike when he was fatally struck in Woodland Hills, but his beloved Engine 11 Sprinter was stolen in February.

Kareen Wyter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 17, 2018.

