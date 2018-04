Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A trailer carrying 72,000 pounds of scrap metal crashed on the 5 Freeway near Burbank Boulevard early Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The big rig apparently lost control and hit the center divider, CHP said.

No injuries have been reported.

SIGALERT UPDATE*: S/B I-5 JNO BURBANK BLVD., #2,3,4 LNS AND BURBANK BL. OFFRAMP WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN ADDITIONAL 4 HRS DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) April 17, 2018

