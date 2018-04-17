Trump Blames Gov. Brown for Disagreement on Border Deployment of National Guard

President Trump’s temporary truce with Gov. Brown didn’t last long. Tuesday, he blamed Brown for failing to reach an agreement with the administration to send members of the National Guard to the Mexican border.

“The high crime rate will only get higher,” Trump warned in a tweet.

Trump’s fight with the state thawed for a moment last week after Brown agreed to send 400 members of the guard to help along the border.

But the terms were bound to create conflict. Brown had said they would not help with immigration enforcement. And administration officials said Monday that state officials had interpreted that broadly, severely limiting the tasks they would allow the Guard to perform.

Looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous Border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and protect the Border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Much wanted Wall in San Diego already started! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2018

