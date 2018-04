Authorities discovered a body near the San Gabriel River Trail in the South El Monte area on Wednesday.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Temple City station reported receiving a medical call shortly before 5 p.m.

Video from the scene shows several officers standing nearby a visible body.

Officials provided no further information.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.