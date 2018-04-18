× City Council Could Fast-Track Elon Musk’s First Tunnel Project in West L.A.

Elon Musk’s vision for a tunnel network that could whisk people across Los Angeles County in minutes hints at a future where commuting in Southern California could be easier, or even seamless.

His company’s efforts to fast-track construction for a tunnel where that technology could be tested has been relatively seamless, too — so far.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council’s public works committee unanimously approved an environmental review exemption for a tunnel that could run 2.7 miles through West Los Angeles, providing a space for Musk’s Boring Co. engineers to hone digging techniques and test their proposed transportation technology.

City Councilmen Paul Koretz and Joe Buscaino said they wanted to quickly approve any proposal that could help untangle L.A.’s infamous traffic. If the full City Council approves the California Environmental Quality Act exemption, it would shave months, or even years, off the Boring Co.’s construction time.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.