Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Hearst Magazines and former editor in Chief of Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire Magazines joined us with tips from her new book “Love Rules : How to Find a Relationship in the Digital World. LOVE RULES is a diet book for love. Food and love have so much in common. We have huge appetites for both. We can’t live without them. But not all food is created equal, and neither is all love. Just as there is junk food, there is junk love. And like junk food, junk love is fast, convenient, often attractively packaged, widely available and superficially tasty. LOVE RULES teaches you to turn inward, truly confront yourself, and cultivate your self-worth in order to find the right person to share yourself with. The book is available on Amazon. You can also follow her on social media.
Find a Real Relationship in a Digital World With Joanna Coles
