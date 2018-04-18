Frank Buckley Interviews: Clifford V. Johnson, Theoretical Physicist

Clifford V. Johnson is a theoretical physicist and a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Southern California. His research focuses on the origins of the universe and the very fabric of nature. Professor Johnson studies and writes about things like string theory, space-time, quantum mechanics, black holes and the Big Bang among other things. He is the recipient of the Maxwell Medal and Prize from the Institute of Physics and the National Science Foundation’s CAREER Award.

Professor Johnson is the author illustrator of the graphic novel style non-fiction book “The Dialogues: Conversations About the Nature of the Universe.”During this podcast, he discusses his book, the origins and the nature of our universe, and other areas that fall within his expertise including his mission to make science and discussing science accessible to everyone.

