More than 100 tons of trash are collected from the Los Angeles River by thousands of volunteers every April. La Gran Limpieza has been organized by Friends of the Los Angeles River for nearly three decades. It’s the largest urban river cleanup in the U.S.

You can help out during upcoming events on April 21 and 28. Take a look in 360 as part of KTLA’s #LAsVeryOwn series, powered by Jeep.