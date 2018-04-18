× Lawsuit Launched Against Los Alamitos’ Anti-Sanctuary Law

A small Orange County city at the center of the anti-sanctuary movement in California has been sued for enacting an ordinance that exempts it from the state’s sanctuary laws, which were designed to protect immigrants in the country illegally.

On Wednesday, a Los Alamitos pastor, an attorney who lives and works in the city and a group of concerned residents called Los Alamitos Community United joined forces with several immigrant rights groups — including the American Civil Liberties Union — to launch the lawsuit.

“Los Alamitos’ illegal ordinance causes serious harm to my ability to serve my congregation,” the Rev. Samuel Pullen of Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Los Alamitos said. “Immigrant worshippers are less likely to come and participate in church services because of their fear that Los Alamitos and its law enforcement officials are helping deport members of our community.”

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the city ordinance illegal and to order Los Alamitos leaders to comply with the California Values Act, which took effect Jan. 1 and limits local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities in most cases.

