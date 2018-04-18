NASA’s New Planet-Hunting Space Telescope Set to Take Off on SpaceX Rocket in Florida



Move over, Kepler. NASA’s TESS spacecraft is set to take off Wednesday, and you can watch it launch live right here.

If all goes as planned, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite should lift off Wednesday as early as 3:51 p.m. PDT on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. NASA TV’s live coverage of the launch is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. PDT.

An attempt to launch Monday was scrubbed so that SpaceX could run additional analyses on the guidance, navigation and control systems.

If more time is needed again, NASA said the current launch window will remain open until April 26.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.