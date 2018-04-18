New Book ‘The Big Ones’ Preparing for Earthquakes With Dr. Lucy Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World Renowned Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones joined us live with tips from her new book “The Big Ones – How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us (And What We Can Do About Them). If you’d like to meet Dr. Jones, she’ll be signing books at the Writers Guild Theatre (135 South Doheny Drive) in Beverly Hills on Thursday, April 19 at 7:30p. The book is available at Amazon. You can also visit her website or follow her on social media.