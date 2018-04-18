Pastor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl at Covina Hotel Pleads Not Guilty

A pastor accused of sexually assaulting a girl in a Covina hotel pleaded not guilty, officials announced on Wednesday.

Douglas Rivera, 40, was charged with lewd act upon a child, first-degree burglary and indecent exposure, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Rivera allegedly drove to the Vanllee Hotel and Suites on Feb. 7 and parked his vehicle in front of a room where a 10- and 12-year-old were staying. The children were part of a Chinese tourist group, officials said.

Authorities said Rivera masturbated in his truck before going to the room, where he inappropriately touched one of the girls.

The Covina Police Department released surveillance images from the hotel and named Rivera—apparently a pastor at God’s Gypsy Christian Church in Glendale—as a suspect.

Rivera released a video of himself saying he was innocent and later turned himself in and posted a $280,000 bail.

He’s scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on May 17.

If convicted as charged, Rivera could face 15 years to life in state prison and lifetime sex-offender registration, according to the DA’s office.