Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles at the Petersen Automotive Museum to see the NEW exhibition "CUSTOM REVOLUTION", a yearlong exhibit of more than two dozen customized motorcycles that show how builders take stock bikes and transform them into two wheel art.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.