Plan Linking New Housing to Public Transit Rejected by California Lawmakers

A robust effort to attack California’s housing shortage was rejected Tuesday by a state legislative panel at the Capitol, felled in part by opponents who argued that it treated small cities and large ones like San Francisco the same way.

The defeat for Senate Bill 827 came in its first legislative hearing, a surprisingly early end for a bill that had attracted national attention. Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) was attempting to tackle two of California’s most pressing issues: the rising cost of housing and the need for development that is consistent with the state’s ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Wiener’s colleagues on the Senate Transportation and Housing Committee contended the bill would be too blunt.

“I do think we have a housing crisis in the state,” said Sen. Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg). “But we also have to get it right.”

